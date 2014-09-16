Where there’s a will there’s a way

Depression is often described as a “black hole” of which there is no way out, but there is definitely a way says Kym Tempest, director and facilitator of the life-changing Depression Recovery Program.

She helped present Wide Bay’s first-ever Depression Recovery Program (DRP) in Bundaberg in 2013 after floods devastated the community, and says the results were so exciting, the program ran a second time.

“Again the results were incredible,” Kym said. “As the weeks progressed the participants began to experience positive effects from the early stages of implementing the program’s recommendations.

“At the end of the eight weeks many testified that the program was a life changing experience. All of the participants saw marked improvements in their mental and physical health with many stating that it was in such a dramatic way as to give them their life back.”

Kym, a Bay local, is thrilled to now be offering the program to Hervey Bay people and is looking forward to meeting new participants who will experience the incredible life-changing results the DRP promises.

Sponsored by Bay City Seventh Day Adventist Church, the DRP follows the advice of US-based, Internal Medicine physician, Dr Neil Nedley, who is currently considered one of the world’s foremost leaders in depression recovery.

The eight-week program will begin with an information night on Wednesday, October 8, starting at 6.30pm. It is necessary to first attend the information night to get more information on the program to decide whether this program is right for you.

Sponsorship by Bay City Seventh Day Adventist Church ensures the program is affordable for participants. Costs will be outlined along with the program format at the information night with registration open at the conclusion of the information session.

“Come along and experience the way out of depression. Our group facilitators are everyday people who understand what depression, stress and anxiety can do to a person. They are trained to help you get through the program one step at a time,” Kym said.

The information night and eight-week program will be held at Hervey Bay Special School, 23 Frangipanni Ave, Scarness. To avoid disappointment, register with Kym on 0417 431 588 or Ray on 0429 651 288.