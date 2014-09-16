True story in vintage

The incredible true story of an Australian racehorse that became a champion is coming to the Fraser Coast Libraries.

Phar Lap – starring Tom Burlinson – is the latest addition to the popular Vintage Movie Club and will be on show at Hervey Bay Library on Wednesday, October 1 at 10am

The 1983 film was written by famous Australian playwright David Williamson while the title role of Phar Lap was played by thoroughbred gelding ‘Towering Inferno’.

Councillor for Community, Heritage and Family Services, George Seymour, said the Vintage Movie Club was just one way the libraries were providing engaging, cultural activities for members of the community.

“With computer classes, history talks, family history research, author events, children’s programs, movies and much more, the libraries are a fantastic resource for the community.

“I really believe that one of the best ways to open yourself up to new worlds is to get a library card,” he said.

Screenings are free and bookings can be made by contacting your local library: Tiaro on 4129 2453, Maryborough on 4190 5788 or Hervey Bay on 4197 4220.