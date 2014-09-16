Old rivalries get engines revving

For the Urangan Droopers, the race tactic heading in to the RACQ Technology Challenge was simple – don’t roll over.

The eight teens had been eyeing a win in the 24-hour endurance race for a number of years and when the starter’s gun fired on Saturday, the lads went out all systems blazing.

The RACQ Technology Challenge – which entered its 12th year at the weekend – sees teams of eight race man-powered, aerodynamic machines around a track within the Maryborough CBD for 24 hours.

The team which completes the most amount of laps wins.

While Droopers team members Nick Miller and Cody Turner said they saw all 2000 participants as rivals, it was the girls from the Urangan Bingoes that posed the greatest threat closest to home.

“We are going to go our hardest and try and beat them,” Cody said.

A record 123 teams entered the Challenge this year, with interstate entries travelling from as far as Ballarat in Victoria.

The Droopers entered the competition on a winning streak, having nabbed top honours at a recent meet in Gladstone.

Their enthusiasm to maintain their place in the winner’s circle was matched by the girls from the Bingoes, who, after finishing third in 2012 and second in 2013 in their respective race categories, were determined to go one better and finish top of the podium.

Having raced together for almost three years, the girls credited the support of their coach Michael Kerby for helping them prepare with a flexible race strategy.

“It depends where we are sitting,” Jess Instone said.

“If we are dropping back we will send out a few fast drivers, but if we are sitting in a good lead we will send out our steady pace (drivers).”

“Some of us do hour stints, then others will take turns if we are doing hot laps.”

The overall champion team come Sunday afternoon was Synergy from St Mary’s College Maryborough, with the open mixed team completing 496 laps of the circuit which is almost the equivalent of riding from Maryborough to Mackay in 24 hours.