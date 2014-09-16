Men’s Shed put donation to good use

An old wooden boat is now a main attraction at the Churches of Christ Family Day Care after a great deal of restoration and colourful painting by members of Hervey Bay’s Men’s Shed.

Men’s Shed treasurer Neil Filsell said the boat had given members a good opportunity to work together as a friendly, social group, while assisting their health and well-being by working within and for the Hervey Bay community. The boat was given to Family Day Care to provide children with hours of enjoyment.

Men’s Shed meet at 459 Boat Harbour Drive on Mondays and Thursdays, 8am-midday.