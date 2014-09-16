Memory care key for golfers

More than 22o golfers took to the green at the Hervey Bay Golf Club at the weekend to raise funds for Blue Care’s memory support unit.

Firing up the barbecue for a sausage sizzle, Michelle Clements said the team from the Blue Care Masters Lodge Aged Care Facility were keen to encourage people to learn more about dementia and reiterate that even if a loved one was diagnosed with the condition it did not mean everything had to change.

Blue Care’s memory support unit currently cares for 16 residents who are affected by dementia.

Ms Clements said the funds raised will be used to purchase new activity resources such as aisles for art therapy, musical instruments and sports equipment; extend the pergola and enhance the gardens.

The team at Blue Care would like to thank the Hervey Bay Golf Club, Ricks Mowing Service, Drummond Golf, Urangan Fisheries, Hervey Bay Massage, Spirit of Hervey Bay, Woolworths Eli Waters, Coles, HBW, the Hervey Bay Tourist Centre, Princess II Fishing Charters, Kingfisher Resort, Tasman Venture and Hervey Bay Cinemas for their donations and support in bringing the event to fruition.