Kindy kids join Green Army

Experiments, dance performances and multi-media displays, were tools used by young children to teach each other about environmental issues during the 2014 Kids Teaching Kids Week, September 8-12.

At C & K East Street Kindy on Tuesday, September 9, Little Brothers and Little Sisters from Torquay State School entertained the kindy kids with a song and dance performance about bush tucker.

Kindy teacher Deanne McGrouther said the kindy children enjoyed a range of activities on the day, including handling spiny leaf insects, creating their own recycled paper products and helping out with composting.

“They also sold worm juice to raise money for water projects in the developing world,” she said.

Throughout its 15 years, Kids Teaching Kids has been enlisting green army recruits for the mission to educate themselves, their classmates and their communities about issues like climate change, conservation, energy, water, and population growth.

Recruits are all under 17 and education is their weapon of choice.