70s, 80s rock trivia inspire trek fundraiser

Rockers across the Bay are being invited to help Urraween resident Nicky Iwers reach the final milestone in her $10,000 fundraising mission to assist researchers in their quest to find a cure for breast cancer.

As part of her fundraising journey, Ms Iwers will be climbing the 5895 metre Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania later this year as part of the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s Trek for a Cure.

Having already raised $7500, Ms Iwers is just $2500 away from her fundraising goal.

On Friday, September 19, Ms Iwers will be hosting a 70s, 80s and 90s inspired dress-up music trivia night at Blazing Saddles in Bideford Street, Torquay.

Local businesses Fire and Ice and Hervey Bay Mensland have donated $50 vouchers for best dressed male and female “rockstar”.

Ms Iwers said Ocean Therapies had also donated a $100 voucher which will be part of a pamper package raffle, Brian Benton from Riviera Resort had donated an accommodation package to be raffled and Con Souvlis had donated a voucher for the lucky door prize.

A live auction will also give guests the opportunity to take home a host of musical memorabilia including a pink guitar personally signed by INXS rocker Kirk Pengilly.

While overwhelming support has seen tickets to the music trivia night sell out, if you would like to donate to Ms Iwer’s Trek for a Cure Mt Kilimanjaro Challenge head to her secure online fundraising page and follow the prompts.

https://trektowardsacure.everydayhero.com/au/nicky-iwers.