Water-based yoga arrives in the Bay

September 16, 2014
by indyweb

Few people master the handstand pose during their first yoga session. But Suraj Nanda went one better last weekend when he confidently assumed the position…

Men’s Shed put donation to good use

September 16, 2014
An old wooden boat is now a main attraction at the Churches of Christ Family Day Care after a great deal of restoration and colourful…

Kindy kids join Green Army

September 16, 2014
Experiments, dance performances and multi-media displays, were tools used by young children to teach each other about environmental issues during the 2014 Kids Teaching Kids…

70s, 80s rock trivia inspire trek fundraiser

September 16, 2014
Rockers across the Bay are being invited to help Urraween resident Nicky Iwers reach the final milestone in her $10,000 fundraising mission to assist researchers…

Memory care key for golfers

September 16, 2014
More than 22o golfers took to the green at the Hervey Bay Golf Club at the weekend to raise funds for Blue Care’s memory support…

Old rivalries get engines revving

September 16, 2014
For the Urangan Droopers, the race tactic heading in to the RACQ Technology Challenge was simple – don’t roll over. The eight teens had been…

Where there’s a will there’s a way

September 16, 2014
Depression is often described as a “black hole” of which there is no way out, but there is definitely a way says Kym Tempest, director…

Workshops address divorce concerns

September 16, 2014
A series of free, monthly workshops are set to help people who are ready to file for divorce gain a better understanding of the legal…

Colour, quirk key to Bay’s grandest green honours

September 16, 2014
From picking ripe baby tomatoes from the vine to taking a leisurely stroll through the hand-carved green house. Residents from across the Fraser Coast were…

True story in vintage

September 16, 2014
The incredible true story of an Australian racehorse that became a champion is coming to the Fraser Coast Libraries. Phar Lap – starring Tom Burlinson…

